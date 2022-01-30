Expert Panel seeks ban on private practice, abolition of lecturer posts

Suggests more powers to MC Principals, open advt for MS posts

Srinagar, Jan 30: The expert panel that visited Kashmir earlier to ascertain the availability of healthcare facilities, human resources and identify the shortcomings on the directions of the High Court in its report has suggested a slew of recommendations aimed at bringing changes in the working of Medical Facilities in J&K including more powers to the Principals of GMC as well a ban of the private practice by the doctors.

The committee comprising of Prof Y.K. Chawla – Former Director, PGI, Chandigarh, Prof Showkat Ali Zargar – Former Director, SKIMS, Srinagar, Prof Kaisar Ahmad – Former Principal, Govt Medical College, Srinagar, Prof Ravi Gupta- ex- Medical Superintendent, GMCH, Chandigarh visited the hospital across J&K last year on the directions of the High Court and was asked to submit its report.

In Kashmir, the panel visited Govt Medical College, Baramulla on March 27, 2020, Govt Medical College, Srinagar and its Associated Hospitals on March 28, 2021, Govt Medical College, Anantnag, Trauma Center, Qazigund, SKIMS Medical College on August 7, 2021, and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura on August 8, 2021.

Starting with the Principals of Medical Colleges across Kashmir, the panel has stated that the rules for Principals have been framed decades back which seem to be outdated.

The panel while giving the example of SKIMS Soura where the Director enjoys the Administrative as well as Financial powers has stated that it feels strongly such a system should be adopted in all the Medical Colleges of UT.

“It has no financial implications but will bring a paradigm shift in progress and functioning of these Colleges and Hospital. The Principal should be given substantial financial powers that can be audited, so that small issues are not kept pending,” it said.

With regard to the tenure of Principals, the panels stated that the stay of the Principal usually is 1 to 2 years which needs to be increased. “The Principal needs adequate time to settle, review and set immediate and long-term goals…the tenure of a Principal should be 4-5 years,” it said.

On the selection of the Principal, which currently takes place based on seniority, the panel stated that a Committee should select a Principal not only on basis of seniority only but also suitability.

“This exercise should be carried out by High Powered Committee which should have members of Eminence from the medical fraternity from UT of J&K and the Country,” it said.

Concerning the Medical Superintendents in hospitals, the panel said that it noted that all newly created Medical Colleges have Medical and Deputy Medical Superintendents who are Medical Officers with no training in Hospital Administration.

“In view of the shortage of qualified Hospital Administration in the UT of J&K the post of MS should be filled through an open advertisement. Candidates should be from across the country so that the best candidates are selected,” the panel said.

The panel in its recommendations said that SKIMS Soura is the only Medical School that has a Department of Hospital Administration and has an MD course in Hospital Administration.

“Such a Course should be immediately started in Government Medical College Srinagar to fulfil the needs of new Medical colleges; the posts of one Medical Superintendent and two Deputy Medical Superintendents in each newly created Medical College should be established,” it said.

The panel said that during its visit, it noted that the majority of Departments are understaffed even as the faculty positions are vacant for many years which should be filled immediately

Further, it stated that the infrastructure in the Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical Colleges has expanded to a great extent and the expansion of healthcare facilities during the COVID pandemic “is evidenced by the addition of the oxygen supported beds, ICU beds and beds with the ventilator support have been doubled within no time but the manpower has not increased proportionately, as a result thereof the quality of the work is suffering.”

It said that the increment in beds is taking place at a faster pace than the sanctioned manpower.

“The requirement of the manpower for Intensive Care beds is almost 2 to 3 times the requirement for a general bed. There is an urgent need to do the manpower audit in light of an increase in various activities & infrastructure in the Govt. Medical Colleges & other healthcare institutions and vacancies identified,” the panel recommended.

On the issue of private practice, the panel said that it has been “amply” observed that medical colleges whose faculty are practising do not develop research and academics.

“…Private practice should be banned in principle. It should be incorporated into the college statutes and should be made an offence; those already recruited can be offered a golden handshake if they are unwilling to stop the private practice,” it recommended.

The panel has also pitched for the abolition of posts of Lectures and said that the entry post should be Assistant Professor as is present in SKIMS Soura, PGI Chandigarh/AIIMS Delhi, and other National Institutes.

Concerning the working hours, the panel said that the present working hours between 10 am to 4 pm is quite inadequate and all medical schools of the UT should adopt working hours of 8 am to 5 pm with half working day on Saturday.