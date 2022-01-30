Book on Vaishnavi unfolds many facts about Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: “The Chronicles of Kashmir” – biography of veteran Kashmiri Pandit leader and RSS ideologue, Amar Nath Vaishnavi was launched via a virtual ceremony organised by R V Learning Foundation, Amarnath Vaishnavi Centre of Excellence. It’s foreword has been written by Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The releasing ceremony of the book, authored by well-known Kashmiri writer Bal Krishan Sanyasi, was performed by Padmashri Dr. Sudhir Sopory, former Vice Chancellor of J N U and the president of Kashmiri Sewak Samaj, Faridabad, Kaveere Bamzai, former editor of India Today and a well-known journalist and Arvind Shah (renowned Writer) presented review of the book.

Raj Nehru ,VC Sri Vishwakarma Skill University and J C Bose University of Science and Technology, was the guest of honour. Moti Lal Malla a senior KP leader and Ashwani Chrungoo a socio political activist were the other notable speakers at the book launch. The event was also attended by Veena Pandita, Chairperson, J & K Board of School Education, social activists Utpal Kaul and Kundan Kashmiri, Sahil Pandita, Founder at Rising Athletes of Jammu & Kashmir and Dr. Mahesh Kaul, a scholar among many others.

The book tries to answer some of the questions about the paradise on earth, such as the onset of terrorism and the factors that led to it. Was Kashmir simmering over decades prior to 1990 when the unrest started? What were the events that led to blood bath on the streets of this paradise etc?

Speaking about the book, Kaveree Bamzai , former editor of India Today and a veteran journalist said that the book sets right many historic records and that she was glad the book of this kind was written.

Bamzai said, “it is a heart-breaking memoir in which the story of Kashmiri Pandits has beautifully been written and it makes me feel proud of this community. Pandit Amarnath Vaishnavi was a silent social worker who worked for the freedom of all kind’’, she added.

Raj Nehru , Vice Chancellor said that the book is very informative, written in simple yet powerful words. It is insightful and highly recommended for the younger generation. It has brought forth the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits for their progress , survival and their pride despite being a minority and caught between the destructive forces and the role of Pandit Amarnath Vaishnavi in managing and steering this fight for survival.

Arvind Shah said, “the book reveals the names of all his associates and others who contributed in the struggle that makes it evident that Vaishnavi worked as a team to carry forward a mission.

The book has been published by RV Learning Foundation run by Rohini Vaishnavi, the grand daughter of the legendary leader Pandit Amarnath Vaishnavi.