Majalta people demand separate Assembly segment

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 30: The demand for separate Assembly constituency for Majalta in district Udhampur has gained momentum.

In a joint press conference held here today, BDC Chairman Majalta Dina Nath Bhagat, All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) Youth Coordinator Nirmal Kesar, Sarpanch Karnail Singh, Sarpanch Dharam Singh and Sunil Singh strongly projected the demand of carving out separate Assembly segment from some areas of Ramnagar and Udhampur constituencies.

Kesar said that Majalta fulfills all parameters to become a completely separate Assembly constituency. He claimed that in July last year, they had submitted a memorandum to the Delimitation Commission for separate Majalta Assembly segment. He further added that DDC Majalta, BDC chairman Majalta and many Sarpanches had accompanied him during meeting.

Kesar said a few days ago, in the draft of the Delimitation Commission, there was talk of formation of a new assembly in Udhampur district, which was mentioned by many newspapers, while the new assembly by separating Majalta from Ramnagar assembly constituency was also talked about in many newspapers, due to which there was a wave of happiness in Majalta. But unfortunately, for the last few days now, there are reports of ignoring the Majalta assembly and giving favours to Pancheri and Dudu-Basantgarh, due to which there is anger among the people of Majalta area.

The speakers declared that if the Delimitation Commission is being pressurized by anyone and Majalta does not get its right of separate Assembly segment, then the people of Majalta will not sit silent and do everything possible for their rights.

He appealed to civil society, youth and social activists to come forward and support the genuine cause of separate Assembly segment.