New development projects to lead Jammu towards Smart City: Baru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: BJP senior leader and JMC councilor, Sanjay Kumar Baru listened public grievances in a meeting organised by Wazir Lane Youth Welfare Committee (YWC), at Wazir lane, Bohri in the presence of BJP district secretary, Brijesh Gupta, Ward president, Ashok Wazir and Shakti Kendra Pramukh, Rakesh Sharma.

While addressing the meeting Sanjay Baru said that many new development projects are being brought by the Jammu Municipal Corporation(JMC) to make Jammu a Smart City. Yesterday, Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has signed two agreements for 23 Junctions and setting up smart traffic booths in different parts of JMC. Recently 150 crore Tawi River Front first phase of development project has also signed agreement with Shree Balaji Engicons Limited for the beautification of right and left bank of river Tawi, he added.

He said 50 deep drains projects were already submitted to JK UT Government at the estimated cost of Rs 900 crore under AMRUT Second Phase., Project of LED street lights installation is already in progress and development works worth crores of rupees are being done by JMC in all the wards of Jammu City. ”If I talk about my Ward, development work of about Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned so far”, he said.

Vote of thanks was presented by Committee’s Chairman, Dindayal Sharma.

YWC president, Jatinder Khajuria, Dr.Inderjeet Bakshi, Rajesh Thakur, Raman Koushal, Gresh Sharma, Jagdish Manhas, Pt.B L Khar, Pt. Sudhir Mattoo, Pt. Sunil Koul, Master Desh Raj Sharma and Sahil were also present in the meeting.