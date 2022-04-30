Sharnarthi Action Committee delegation calls on Dr Subramanian Swamy

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 30: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) called on Dr Subramanian Swamy, Member Parliament and former Law Minister of India.

The delegation, comprising Capt Puran Singh Chib, Dr Narinder Sharma, Inderjeet Singh, Munish Rishi, Rahul Singh and led by Gurdev Singh (President JKSAC), apprised Dr Swamy about the legitimate issues of DPs of 1947 from PoK concerning their settlement pending redressal for the last several decades.

He was also told in detail about the suffering and injustice they have met at the hands of various J&K and Central Government, which derailed their settlement and deprived them of their constitutional rights. Dr Swamy was urged by the delegation to impress upon Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah to accept and implement the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs report number 183, a perfect roadmap to resolve the DPs issues concerning their final settlement till PoK is liberated from Pakistan and DPs claims are registered as has been asserted by GoI from time to time.

Dr Swamy was further apprised that Parliamentary Committee report number 183 is a complete documents which has taken cognizance of all the DPs issues particularly payment of Rs 30 lakhs as interim relief, employment package /reservation for their wards in Government services and technical institutions and de-freezing of their share of seats besides other components.

“The DPs’ wards have not been given any kind of employment package/reservation in Government services /institutions nor they have been given any kind of concession till date whereas on the other hand the children of Kashmiri migrants have been given employment package and reservation in whole of the country knowing the fact that they left Kashmir valley because of certain socially adverse conditions absolutely contrary to DPs of 1947 who were thrown out forcibly,” they explained and reiterated that DPs were also demanding de-freezing of their Assembly seats since 1967 out of 24 seats designated for the area under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

Dr Swamy listened to the delegation very carefully and assured to take up their issues on priority with GoI, Prime Minister and Home Minister of India at appropriate time and promised that they would be informed accordingly.