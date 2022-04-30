EPFO sets record, settles 1294 claims in a day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: EPFO Jammu has taken several initiatives to handle the workload, redress public grievances and settling the members’ claims within reasonable time. Being service oriented Organisation, EPFO in J&K and Ladakh has been facing some specific challenges viz.compliance, incomplete member details, lack of awareness amongst the members and employers, etc.

To overcome these challenges, EPFO Jammu functions from 6:45 AM to 9:30 PM in different shifts. The employees who have volunteered to work in challenging scenario by adjusting and adopting the circumstance and committed themselves to the greater cause by extending timely service to stakeholders. They attended Office in early hours and some of the top performers preferred to stay till late in evening, thereby achieving a new milestone of processing 1294 claims in a day.

In addition to the top three performers, many employees (including outsourced staff) were facilitated by Rizwan Uddin, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, J & K and Ladakh on today at EPFO, Jammu in presence of Ajit Mishra, RPFC-II. Accounts Officers Sanjeev, Amit and Shiva Murthy were also felicitated in a brief function organised in the office.

Team EPFO, Jammu has accomplished a new milestone processing by 1294 claim in the day from 6:45 AM to 9:30 PM (Working in three shifts). Ketan Saxena (146 claims) being the top performer, who also processed more than 70 Joint Declaration Forms” – for incorporating desired changes in basic details of employees. Ketan preferred to work from 7 to 9 in morning and then 2PM to 9 PM to achieve this feet. Rajander Kumar, SSSA also processed 118 claims and Arun Kumar processed 104 claims.

Two women employees needed advance, which were processed by Arun Kumar within two days. Some of the employees whose cases were settled expeditiously are- Sheelo, Billu, Sonika Kalra, Sonia, Deepak Kumar, Jitendra Sharma and Chetu. P F Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin. P F Commissioner specially acknowledged exemplary work being done by Sh Pramod Lokhande, Ms Kanchan, Abhitosh, Archana, Shilpi, Shubham, Rahul and Shakti.