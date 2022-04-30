Ajatshatru presents two rare manuscripts to RSRIL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust presented two important publications related to the scholarly tradition and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir to Ranbir Sanskrit Research Institute and Library (RSRIL) at Raghunath ji Temple here today.

On the occasion, Dr Kamal Kishor Mishra, Assistant Professor, Department of Sanskrit, Calcutta University, President J&K Dharmarth Trust, Advocate Ajay Gandotra, Secretary Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma, Mayor Jammu Chander Mohan Gupta, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma and SM Sahni, former Director Tourism were present.

The two important publications namely “Descriptive Catalog of Oriental Manuscripts” published in three volumes and 11 volumes of manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on Shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita. The comprehensive Editorial Introduction, Research and Completion was presented by Dr Kamal K Mishra. The publication was dedicated to the Sanskrit scholars of around the world in New Delhi under the guidance of Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee, J&K Dharmarth Trust.

Ajatshatru Singh in his address mentioned that Dr Karan Singh has made the best of his contributions in this direction. He said these books have been published on his directions with the joint effort of J&K Dharmarth Trust Jammu and Kashmir and publisher Motilal Banarsidas Delhi. He informed that the Ranbir Sanskrit Research Institute and Library, Raghunath ji Temple Jammu has been established by the Dharmarth Trust as part of this endeavour to collect the rare manuscripts and make them available to all especially the scholars.

Commenting on the catalogue of the manuscripts, Dr Mishra informed that the first volume of this treasure trove was prepared by Sir Aurel Stein (1894) by the instruction of Dogra Maharaja, second volume by Dr. Patakar of Deccan College Pune (1970), and the third volume by him and Dr Dhaniram Shastri (2003). These three volumes present the works of all ancient scholars with details of original manuscripts.