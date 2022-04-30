Dr Jitendra leaves for Berlin, ahead of PM’s visit

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 30 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today left for the German capital of Berlin, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to that country.

“In Berlin, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC),” the MEA said in a statement.

During the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, scheduled to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishanker, Dr Jitendra Singh and R K Singh will also be present as part of the official delegation. The deliberations in presence of Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz would be dedicated to different areas and sectors including foreign affairs and security, financial policy, scientific and social exchange, climate, environment, energy, etc.

It will be Modi’s first meeting with Chancellor Scholz who took charge of the top office from his predecessor Angela Merkel in December last year.

The accompanying Ministers in the official delegation are also scheduled to hold separate Bilateral meetings with their respective counterpart German Ministers. Accordingly, Dr Jitendra Singh is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart German Ministers holding the charge of Science Education & Research, Nuclear Safety, Environment, etc.

“During his visit, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz would also jointly address a business event. The Prime Minister will address and interact with the Indian community in Germany,” the MEA said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister will first travel to Germany, then visit Denmark and will have a brief stop over in Paris on his return journey on May 4.

In Paris, Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected to the top post on Monday after he defeated rival Marine Le Pen in the fiercely-fought presidential election.

From Germany, Modi will travel to Copenhagen at the invitation of the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the second India-Nordic summit being hosted by Denmark.

The MEA said the bilateral component of the visit will include talks with Frederiksen as well as an audience with Queen Margrethe II.

“The green strategic partnership was the first of its kind arrangement between India and Denmark. The visit would provide both sides an opportunity to review its progress, as well as examine ways to further expand our multifaceted cooperation,” the MEA said.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and also address members of the Indian diaspora,” it said.

At the India-Nordic summit, Modi will also interact with other Nordic leaders including Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

During his return, Modi will briefly stop over in Paris and meet Emmanuel Macron, President of France,” the MEA said.