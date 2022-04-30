Cong activists protest against power pangs, blame BJP for prevailing mess

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Expressing his serious concern over unprecedented power crisis in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Jammu province in particular, former J&K Youth Congress president and member of AICC Pranav Shagotra regretted that the BJP-controlled administration has pushed this region into complete chaos and confusion.

“System appears to be completely collapsed as masses are struggling to get basic amenities like Power and Water but those at the helm of the affairs are still in the deep slumber”, Shagotra said while addressing a protest of party workers at Jammu.

A number of Congress activists, under the leadership of Pranav Shagotra participated in the protest march that started at Exhibition Ground and proceeded towards the old city. Cops did not allow the protest march to proceed further and took all Congress activists into custody.

Lambasting the BJP-controlled administration for adopting the inhuman approach in providing power to the people amid scorching heat, Shagotra said that the helplessness of the J&K Government to purchase power during summer is a clear indication that the present regime is least concerned about people.

“Instead of solving basic problems of the people, this Government is busy in getting cheap publicity at the cost of State exchequer”, he said.

Pointing toward the recently held much-publicized ‘Palli Rally’, Shagotra alleged that the Government funds, which were shamelessly mis-utilized for the political event were sufficient enough to purchase three months’ power to give a big relief to the residents of Jammu in the summer months.

“According to a rough estimate, minimum, Rs 100 crores were misused from the Government’s exchequer for the political event just to give political benefit to the BJP”, he said, adding, “had that amount spent on purchasing power, the situation would have been better in Jammu region”.

Congress leader recalled that for the last three successive months BJP controlled administration has spent crores and crores of rupees on publicity to create a fake impression that the power situation has been improved in the Union Territory.

Those who participated in the protest, included Hoshiar Singh Chib- Distt Vice President Jammu Urban, Balbir Singh Sarpanch, Rocky Choudhary, Rajan Sharma, Rahul Tondan (DYC President), Gurpreet Singh, Sahil Savotra, Anil and others.