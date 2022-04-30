Yasir Hussain enthralls at Mirchi Live Concert

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: The sensational voice of Yasir Hussain enthralled Jammuites at Mirchi Live Concert in JDA Centre Park, Bahu Plaza.

Spreading its happy waves, 98.3 Mirchi Jammu also introduced two fresh voices ‘Mirchi Rohit’ & ‘Mirchi Chaitanya’.

The event also witnessed mesmerizing performance of son of the soil Shubham Shiva with Akhil on guitar.

A handout stated that Jammu Park Smart joined hands with Mirchi to bring the concert to promote folk and artists of Jammu.

It was driven by Wheelo City Skoda Jammu and the RJs made a grand entry to the venue riding the brand new Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital Katra remained health partner and the event was co-powered by Mulk Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers with associate sponsors Legno Furniture and Hospitality partner remained Anutham Hotel & Resort.

The pre event meet and greet session was graced by Principal Secretary Higher Education & Information, Rohit Kansal and Assistant Commissioner General Rakesh Dubey.

RJ, Mirchi Shwetima said, “We promised to keep the city happy since we launched in 2017 and I believe we have pretty much stood upto city’s expectations too but now it’s time we bring about freshness and new energy in form of new RJs who I am sure are going to receive a lot of Love from Jammu.”

The Mirchi Live in Concert was hosted by Mirchi RJ Simran and Mirchi Abhishek who ensured everyone present had a great time with fun engagement activities.

Sumit Kakkar, Cluster Head Mirchi 98.3 extended vote of thanks.