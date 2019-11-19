Sharma gets R&B, Power, Education, Tourism; Farooq FCS&CA, YS&S, SW

LG retains Home, GAD, Finance deptts

Advisors to exercise powers of Minister

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 19: Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu today allocated portfolios to Advisor K K Sharma and Advisor Farooq Khan. However, the LG has retained most of the important departments including General Administration, Home and Finance.

The Lieutenant Governor has allocated departments in exercise of the powers conferred vide Presidential Order dated October 31, 2019 read with Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules.

“K K Sharma and Farooq Khan, Advisors to Lieutenant Governor shall exercise the powers of the Minister in respect of the departments allocated to them”, read the order issued by Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

As per the order, the papers related to the General Administration Department, Home Department and Anti-Corruption Bureau shall be submitted by the respective Administrative Secretaries through Chief Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

Similarly, papers related to All India Service (IAS, IPS and IFS) shall be submitted by the respective Administrative Secretaries through the General Administration Department and the Chief Secretary for consideration of the Lieutenant Governor.

Likewise, papers related to Agriculture Production/ Horticulture, Housing and Urban Development, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Culture, Health and Medical Education, Estates, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Revenue, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Information, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control Departments shall be submitted by the respective Administrative Secretaries through Chief Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

“The papers related to Transport, Finance, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Hospitality and Protocol and Civil Aviation shall be submitted by the respective Administrative Secretaries through Financial Commissioner, Finance Department to the Lieutenant Governor”, the order further read.

Advisor K K Sharma has been given Public Works (R&B), Power Development, Planning, Development and Monitoring, School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Industries and Commerce and Tourism Departments.

Second Advisor Farooq Khan has been allocated Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, ARI and Trainings, Cooperative, Floriculture, Election, Labour and Employment, Haj and Auqaf, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs and Youth Services and Sports Departments.

As Advisor to the Governor of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Khan was having School Education and Technical Education among several others departments. However, these departments have now been given to Advisor K K Sharma.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, ARI and Trainings and Cooperative Departments, which have been given to Advisor Farooq Khan by the Lieutenant Governor, were earlier with Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, the then Advisor to the then Governor Satya Pal Malik.