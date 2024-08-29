Sham’s candidacy energizes BJP across Jammu North

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s announcement of Sham Lal Sharma as the official candidate for the Jammu North constituency in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections has ignited a powerful wave of support and enthusiasm across the constituency.

From every corner of the Jammu North constituency, including Mandal Raipur Domana, Muthi Paloura, Janipur Domana, Ghari, Raipur, Thathar and Bhalwal, citizens turned out in large numbers to express their unwavering support for Sharma. This decision by the BJP has been met with widespread joy and approval, underscoring the deep trust and admiration that the people of Jammu North have for him.

Delegations from various groups, including the ex-Servicemen Association Raipur Domana, Rajput Sabha Raipur Domana, BJYM Jammu North, Mahila Morcha Jammu North, along with former BDCs, ex-Sarpanches, and ex-Panches, were among those who personally congratulated Sharma on this significant milestone.

Visibly moved by the outpouring of support, Sham Lal Sharma expressed his deep gratitude to all those who came forward to celebrate this momentous occasion. He reaffirmed his dedication to working tirelessly for the betterment of the Jammu North constituency, vowing to honor the trust and faith that the people have placed in him.