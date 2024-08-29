Sangra joins UN Women India’s CSO

*Steering Committee for Beijing +30

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Dr Sapna Sangra, a faculty member in the Department of Sociology at the University of Jammu and a passionate advocate for women’s rights, has been selected by UN Women India as a member of the Civil Society Organization (CSO) Steering Committee for the Beijing +30 process.

This prestigious appointment recognizes her extensive work in the field of Women, Peace, and Security, particularly at the grassroots level in the rural-border regions of Jammu.

A Commonwealth Professional Fellow (2012), Dr Sangra brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of academia, research, and advocacy, with a focus on gender equality and sustainable development. Beyond her academic contributions, Dr Sangra’s leadership extends to cultural diplomacy, where she has served as the National Executive Board Member and Chairperson for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY).

Dr Sangra’s appointment to the CSO Steering Committee for the Beijing +30 process underscores her commitment to advancing policies that empower women, promote inclusive development, and foster sustainable peace. As the world reflects on the progress made since the Beijing Declaration of 1995 and the Platform for Action, Dr Sangra’s expertise will be invaluable in shaping future strategies that ensure gender equality remains at the forefront of global development agendas, while also ensuring that the voices of women from Jammu and Kashmir are represented on the global stage.