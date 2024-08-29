EJAC-R discusses key employees’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: A crucial meeting led by Muzafer Nabi, General Secretary of EJAC-R, took place today at the Mini-Secretariat, bringing together representatives from various departments to address pressing employees’ issues.

The meeting expressed strong dissatisfaction with the ongoing seniority and promotion problems facing Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHW) in the Health Department.

It was highlighted that separate seniority lists for male and female workers have led to stagnant career progression for female workers over the past 30 years.

Additionally, the lack of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings for these female workers has further impeded their advancement, creating a significant disparity compared to their male counterparts.

Another critical issue discussed was the discontinuation of the Ladies Health Visitor (LHV) course for Departmental Multipurpose Workers, which was halted in 2009.

“This course was previously essential for promotions within the department, and its suspension has blocked promotional opportunities for these workers, who continue to perform their duties under challenging conditions,” it was noted.

The meeting also addressed several issues faced by cooks in the Education Department. It was pointed out that the current salary of Rs 1,000 per month is inadequate, especially in the given high inflation rates.

The cooks requested a wage increase to meet minimum labor law requirements and ensure they can support their families.

Additionally, they sought inclusion under an insurance scheme to provide security against work-related risks and requested uniforms to improve their work conditions.

The issue of pending wages was also raised, with an urgent appeal for the release of the last eight months’ salaries, it said.

The meeting concluded with a resolution for EJAC-R, under Chairman Babu Hussain Malik and other senior leaders, to seek a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Head of Departments (HODs).

The forum also appealed to the LG Administration to issue immediate directives to address these critical issues and ensure fair treatment of these underpaid and unorganized workers.