Sham Lal inaugurates ‘Shub Tilak Multi Speciality Hospital’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma inaugurated the State of art medical facility ‘Shub Tilak Multi Specialty Hospital’ at Akhnoor today.

Addressing the gathering , the former Minister complimented Dr Kulbir Singh and Rakesh Malhotra for establishing this Multi Speciality Hospital with latest facilities for the people of Akhnoor town. He said that while taking a round of the first of its kind hospital in the town, it was a matter of great satisfaction and pleasure to find that all the equipment and facilities requisite for Multi Speciality Hospital are available here.

Recalling the developments during his tenure as a Health Minister for four years, the senior BJP leader said that at that time Akhnoor was a single Tehsil Sub-District with meager health and medical facilities rather than having only one Sub-District Hospital. “When I assumed the charge of Health Ministry, this hospital used to cater to 18,000 patients per year and this figure reached 32,000 patients per month i.e, even more than that in Jammu Medical College and Hospital in 2013 when I left the Ministry,” Sham Lal said, adding that as of today Akhnoor comprises four sub-districts and seven tehsils with more than four lakh population thus there being pressure on the medical infrastructure to cater to the heavy footfall of patients.

Sham Lal Sharma said, “During my tenure I had sought details from interested persons to establish medical facilities like nursing homes, hospitals, essential labs, etc.” “That time there was no Nursing Council Act or Nursing Home Act and it was at that time during my tenure I had provided a road-map for development of adequate and specialized medical infrastructure in the area.

Even accreditation was introduced during my tenure as Health Minister for four years”, he added.

Sham Lal further informed that for availing Golden Card facility by the people it is necessary for the hospital authorities to get it empanelled fulfilling all the requisite formalities. He said that it would also enhance the business of the newly established medical facility besides providing relief to the patients and their families.

Dr Kulbir Singh and Rakesh Malhotra expressed gratitude to the former Health Minister for sparing his valuable time to dedicate this hospital to the people of the area. They said that ‘ShubTilak Multi Speciality Hospital’ is a 30 bedded hospital with additional facilities including ICU, dialysis, ventilators, NICO Modular OT, Dental, ECG, X-RAY, TMT and Ultra Sound besides being fully AC.

Among those who were present were DDC Member, Bushan Bral, Maah Mandelwar, Mahant Rameshwar Dass, Mahant Rajesh Bittu and Principal ASCOMS, Dr Pawan Malhotra.