Another digital ATM commissioned by HDFC

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Feb 7: Strengthening the customer service by providing latest facilities, HDFC Bank commissioned another new NCR Digital Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Doda, here today.

Dr Khalid Muzaffar, HoD Orthopedic GMC Doda was the chief guest on the occasion, who along with Cluster Head, Rattan Jeet Singh and BM Kamran Wasiq Nehru inaugurated the ATM in Nehru Shopping Complex Doda in presence of BBM Doda Imran-ul-Haq and Manager WBO Mussarat Batt along with gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and prominent locals.

Dr Khalid Muzaffar said that he was thankful to Bank officials Doda for giving me the opportunity to inaugurate the new digital ATM in Doda town, which will benefit the public sector in a big way, especially during the pandemic era, where social distancing is a must.

BM Doda Kamran Wasiq Nehru said that HDFC Bank remains committed to provide best financial products and banking facilities to the people irrespective of their status and location. “Keeping customer-convenience as our sustained focus, this ATM has been commissioned to fulfil the people’s demand,” Nehru added.

Assuring their support to the Bank, the valuable customers and locals expressed their satisfaction with the services of the bank and thanked the Branch Manager and his team for fulfilling their demand of extending such modern banking facilities right near their doorsteps.

Bank staff including Rabit Sharma, Iqra Hanifa, Amir Ramzan, Nadeem Ahmed, Sunil Kumar, Abid Wani and Raja Rehber were also present on the occasion.