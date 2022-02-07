Short movie ‘Andhera Ujala’ launched by BJP leader Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana launched short movie ‘Andhera Ujala’ on the theme Swachh Bharat in a function, which was organised by Kotli Colony Welfare Trust, here today.

SP North Jammu, Kulbir Handa was the guest of honour, while Ex Dy Mayor Dharamveer Singh Jamwal and social activist Chandan Datta were among the special guests.

The movie on Swachh Bharat has been produced and acted by renowned artist Dharun Kesar (DK) who always gives a message to society through his noble work.

While speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Devender Singh Rana appraised the work of the whole team of Andhera Ujala and appreciated DK’s role for such a noble work to aware masses through his talented skill. He said such meaningful work is a need of hour for society and truly an inspiration for the youth to contribute in such progressive development of society. “We support such endeavours of youth and artists and my doors are always open to promote our culture,” he asserted.

SP Kulbir Handa extended his full support to the team and applauded their role and contribution towards society. He said such movies are the backbone of our culture and a motivation for the people.

Dharamveer Singh Jamwal also appreciated the role of actor DK and said he has splayed a wonderful role in the movie and this movie is truly an inspiration for all of us, while chairman, KCWT, Chandan Datta vividly appeal to Jammu leaders to come forward to promote such talented people of Jammu and provide them a platform where they may perform and earn from their skills.

Actor and producer, Dharun Kesar presented the vote of thanks and thanked all the dignitaries for their benign presence in the event.

Sanjay Singh Jamwal, Ashok Singh, Hartaj Singh, Arjun Singh, Tarun Sharma, Aditya Bhanu, Varun Sharma, Virender Sharma, Rahul Khatri, Happy and Sapna Soni were present during the event.