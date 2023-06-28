Shailendra Kumar Assigned Additional Charge Of Agriculture Production Department

JAMMU, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday assigned the additional charge of agriculture production department to Shailendra Kumar, principal secretary R&B department.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order said.