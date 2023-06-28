JAMMU, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday assigned the additional charge of agriculture production department to Shailendra Kumar, principal secretary R&B department.
“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order said.
Shailendra Kumar Assigned Additional Charge Of Agriculture Production Department
JAMMU, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday assigned the additional charge of agriculture production department to Shailendra Kumar, principal secretary R&B department.