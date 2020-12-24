Shahnawaz addresses gathering, extends gratitude to supporters

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 24: Elected DDC Member Shahnawaz Choudhary today addressed a large gathering in Surankote town and extended gratitude to people for voting and supporting him. A large number of people thronged his residence at Surankote to greet him for his great victory in DDC elections.

Addressing , huge gathering Shahnawaz said those who critisised and blamed him for being sympathiser or part of BJP should know that, ” My leader is Rahul Gandhi and I am a Congressman. No one can challenge or change my ideology by blame games,” he added.

He said outcome of DDC elections is indicative that people have rejected the anti- J&K policies adopted by the BJP ruled Central Govt, which should work as eye opener for BJP and its cronies, who have been tasked to stop candidates of other political parties.

He said, “I am grateful to people who voted for me. It has further strengthened his commitment to resolve to fight against the political vendetta of BJP. I will raise my voice for restoration of statehood, for the dignity of people of J&K,” Shahnawaz said.

He said Govt should ensure proper distribution of powers to the DDC candidates as they have been assured earlier. He expressed that he won’t compromise on its stated position of working as a unifying force, besides safeguarding the interests of the people. Shahnawaz said that Surankote is a remote area and lacks basic amenities of life like water, electricity and health care etc. even after 70 years of independence and he will leave no stone unturned to develop the area.

Shahnawaz further said that he was thankful to those who don’t even voted for him and he will work for everyone irrespective of any bias. Several Sarpanchs, Panchs and prominent citizens of civil society also spoke on the occasion.