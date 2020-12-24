Absconding mastermind of kidnapping case arrested from Dharamshala

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 24: Police arrested the absconding mastermind of a kidnapping case from Dharamshala area of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Additional SP Samba Aijaz Ahmad Zargar said that on May 6, last year, a complainant namely Joginder Pal Sharma, son of Krishan Lal of Dasal, Meen Sarkar Tehsil Bari Brahmana District Samba lodged a verbal report at Police Station Bari Brahmana that his 10 to 11 year son Anirudh Sadhotra, a student of 5th class was kidnapped by some unknown persons in a red colour car when his son de-boarded from school bus and was on his way back to home.

The kidnappers demanded ransom for the release of kidnapped child. On this, a case was registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana and investigation started, Additional SP informed.

“During the course of investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana Mohita Sharma to work out the case. With the continuous strenuous efforts coupled with technical assistance under the close supervision of SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma, the kidnapped child was recovered and 6 accused persons were arrested. Two vehicles and one scooty used in the commission of crime were also seized, Additional SP said, adding that mastermind of the kidnapping case identified as Sanjay Kumar Raina, son of Bassi of Gundna Distict Doda, at present Jallo Chack District Jammu absconded.

“During the investigation, it was found that conspiracy to kidnap this young boy was done by all the accused persons and mastermind of this extortionist module was Sanjay Kumar Raina. Based on evidence collected, chargesheet was filed in Court of law against 6 accused persons in custody”, Additional SP said, adding that against the absconding mastermind, Court issued warrant under Section 512 CrPC.

“Taking help of both human and technical intelligence, SDPO Bari Brahmana Mohita Sharma and her team arrested the accused Sanjay Kumar Raina from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh with the help of Himachal Pradesh Police. The culprit was also staying there in disguise. A vehicle Ertiga, many fake cards, a lighter like article used by culprit as Pistol was also recovered from his possession at the time of apprehension”, Additional SP informed.

Keeping in view sensitivity of case, a look out notice was already issued by Samba Police on May 29, 2019 wherein cash reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for giving any clue or information about the accused Sanjay Raina.

A case under FIR Number 61/2019 under Sections 364, 387, 147, 120-B and 347 RPC and 3/25 Arms Act and 4/6 POCSO Act stands registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana, Additional SP said, adding that the interrogation of the accused is going on and many disclosures are expected about his involvement in many intrastate and interstate extortionist modules.