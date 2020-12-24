Release detainees if Govt wants democracy in J&K: Farooq

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Dec 24: National Conference president and the head of PAGD Dr Farooq Abdullah today trained his guns at the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asking him to release all those detained recently if the Government wants democracy to survive in J&K.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first meeting of PAGD leaders after DDC polls at his Gupkar residence, Abdullah said if LG-led administration and Government of India want democracy to survive in J&K, all those detained recently should be released immediately.

The NC president demanded immediate restoration of 4-G internet services stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about 5-G, but people of J&K are craving for high-speed internet services.

“Plus, I urge the LG administration and the Centre to ensure restoration of 4-G internet services as soon as possible. Prime Minister is talking about 5-G, but we don’t even have 4-G services in J&K. Besides, I urge the LG-led administration to provide uninterrupted power and water supply to people of J&K as people have suffered for this since ages,” he said.

Asked whether PAGD would stay or break now that DDC polls are over, he said: “We are here to stay and nobody should have any doubt about it.”

Speaking on the occasion, PAGD leader and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone expressed gratitude to the voters who voted in the recently concluded DDC polls and also to those who didn’t vote for alliance candidates.

He, however, said that Government was acting in a partisan manner and is confining people either to houses or in Police Stations. “It should resist from this and not humiliate the great verdict of DDC polls,” Lone said. “History is witness that who tried to humiliate the people’s verdict ended up in a disaster. Under no circumstances, should democracy be tinkered with,” he said.

He said preventive detentions is a new trend. “What is the logic of this? We have had most peaceful DDC polls where there was not even a single violence related incident. In last three decades, we have seen so much violence. We condemn these preventive detention and with all power we have, we demand release of all those detained immediately,” Lone said.