CEO inaugurates Winter Carnival at Patnitop, artists present cultural bonanza

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Dec 24: Week-long Patnitop Winter Carnival, 2020 commenced today with cultural and other attractive events to attract the tourists besides enhancing tourism activities in Patnitop and its adjoining areas.

The programme is being organized by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in coordination with Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

The carnival was formerly inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal whereas AD Tourism Batote Omesh Shan, Tourist Officer Rajesh Raina, Convener Adventure Sports J&K Tourism Department Amarpal Singh and Tourist Officer Batote Zaheer Abaas Naik besides good number tourists were present on the occasion.

On inaugural day various cultural programme were presented by renowned artists from across the UT which enthrall the audience.

Various stalls of departments besides stalls of ethical food was the main attraction of the event.

Speaking on the occasion CEO informed that the seven day carnival will have various cultural activities, games and other attractive events.

He further said that the idea is to attract more tourists from the different parts of the country.

The main focus will be on the tourists from adjoining states to celebrate Christmas and New Year 2021 besides ensuing festivals including Lohri.

As these destinations probably will be snow covered during the festival days the department is expecting the good response from tourists.

He appealed the various Hotels Associations to offer discount packages during the Winter Carnival besides implementing COVID 19 SOPs during the stay of tourists.

He also encouraged the tour and travel agents to make attractive packages for nearby tourist destinations including Sanasar, Patnitop and Bhaderwah besides other destinations so that all the stake holders can reap the benefit from these tourist activities.