9 officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department Sarita Chauhan has ordered transfer and postings of 9 officers with immediate effect.

According to the order, Neelu Gera, Director Environment, Ecology and Remote Sensing J&K will hold the additional charge of Director Social Forestry J&K, while Asaf Mahmood, Director Forest Protection Force J&K holding additional charge of Director SFRI has been transferred and posted as Director State Forest Research Institute and J Frankoi, APCCF, Eco Tourism/Wildlife Protection Department has been transferred and posted as Director Forest Protection Force J&K. The charge of CCF Eco Tourism will be held by Suresh Gupta, Chief Wildlife Warden J&K in addition to his own duties.

Irfan Rasool Wani, Conservator of Forests, North Circle Kashmir holding additional charge of Coordination WUCMA has been transferred and posted as Coordinator WUCMA and will also hold the additional charge of Joint Director, Forest Protection Force Kashmir, Dr Arshdeep Singh, awaiting posting after return from study leave has been posted as Divisional Forest Officer Forest Division Rajouri and will also hold the additional charge of Deputy Director Forest Protection Force Rajouri and Rushal Garg, awaiting posting after completion of training is posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Photo Interpretation Division,

Neha Mehta, Divisional Forest Officer, Research in State Forest Research Institute, presently on maternity leave has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Division, Demarcation Division Jammu, Rakesh Abrol, ACF Divisional Forest Officer, Demarcation Division Jammu has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Research in the State Forest Research Institute and Sanjay Kumar Gupta, ACF Divisional Forest Officer Rajouri has been transferred and attached in the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K.