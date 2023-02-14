Shah refuses to give timing of Assembly elections in J&K, says ECI has to take call

‘Under whose tenure terror grew must be answered by BJP’s critics’

*New leadership will emerge from Local Bodies, Panchayats

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today refused to comment on the timing of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir saying a call on this has to be taken by the Election Commission of India but reiterated restoration of Statehood after the polls.

Shah extensively spoke on Jammu and Kashmir today in an interview to a news agency and addressing a function at Haryana.

He said he can’t comment on timing of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K is without an elected Government since June 19, 2018 when the BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition Government leading to imposition of the President’s rule followed by Governor’s rule. However, after J&K became a UT on August 5, 2019, the process of Delimitation Commission and revision of electoral rolls has been completed.

The Home Minister, however, reiterated that Statehood will be given to Jammu and Kashmir after conduct of the Assembly elections.

Asserting that new leadership will emerge in J&K, Shah said it will come from Local Bodies, Panchs and Sarpanchs for which elections were held earlier.

“Elections were held to Local Bodies under our rule. They didn’t take place for many years. Three families were holding sway in Jammu and Kashmir and they are making noise,” he said.

It may be mentioned that elections to Panchayats and Municipalities are due in November-December this year as these bodies will complete their five-year-term by the year-end.

On terrorism, the Home Minister said in whose tenure the terrorism grew in Jammu and Kashmir is a question whose answer should be given by those slamming the BJP.

“Under whose rule, the terrorism grew and who allowed it grow, there should be an answer to it,” he added and said now Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing development and decline in terrorism.

Asserting that there has been improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and terror-related figures are at their lowest, Shah said crores of tourists and yatris are visiting J&K which is a huge change.

“Removing Article 370 of the Constitution of India granting special status to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was on agenda of the Jan Sangh and BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, presenting the President’s Colour to the Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional services in Karnal, Shah said the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced drastically after the abrogation of Article 370 and a record number of tourists are visiting the Union Territory.

He also said the BJP Government at the Centre has successfully tackled internal security challenges — terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North East and Left Wing Extremism — in the last eight years.

“Today I can say with satisfaction that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically after the abrogation of Article 370. And record number of tourists visit Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of satisfaction,” he said.

The Union Home minister also said the Narendra Modi Government will bring changes in the Criminal Procedure Code, the Indian Penal Code and the Evidence Act to make forensic investigation compulsory for crimes which attract punishment of six years or more.

PTI adds: Shah presented the President’s Colour on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal.

The President’s Colour is a special flag given to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services to the nation.

A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Home department is tackling several internal security challenges effectively. Jammu and Kashmir, the North East and Left Wing Extremism, the pain of which the country suffered for many decades,” Shah said in his address.

In the North East, more than 8,000 armed youths who were part of several insurgency groups surrendered and they were brought to the mainstream, he said.

Shah said there is peace in the whole North East and a new atmosphere of development and confidence has developed there.

On the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah said the number of districts which used to report such incidents stood at 96 earlier, but the number has now dropped to 46.

There is a reduction of 70 per cent in all sorts of violence under the LWE, he said.

“It shows that the country will completely overcome the problem of Left Wing Extremism in very less time,” Shah added.

He said the Home department is taking forward the drug-free campaign of the Modi Government in coordination with the State Governments.

“We have taken steps to end the menace of narcotics”, he asserted, adding that there had been huge recoveries in this regard.

“We are bringing changes in the CrPC, the IPC and the Evidence Act to make visit by Forensic Science (experts) compulsory in offences entailing punishment of six years or more,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the step will bring down the crime rate in a big way.

He further said the Centre with all State police forces is working towards making India a drugs-free country.

“We have a zero tolerance policy against drugs,” he said.