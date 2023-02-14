J&K women Handball team bags Silver medal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: J&K Handball women team bagged Silver medal in the 5th National Masters Games held under the banner of Masters Games Federation of India (MGFI) at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

In the final, J&K women lost to Kerala in a closely contested game by 11-09. The J&K team was led by senior player Sonia Jain as captain, while international players, Mamta Bajaj and Renu Rattan were part of the team.

“It was our maiden participation in the Masters Games, so focused mainly on the team event of Handball fielding teams both in men and women sections. However, one of our female Handball players contested in an individual event and won Gold,” said Ashutosh Sharma.