Samvit finishes 24 hrs Stadium Run

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: Samvit Sharma was among the first runners from Jammu to complete a 24 hours Stadium Run, organized at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, HUDA Complex Panchkula on February 11.

Four runners from Jammu including Ronit Verma, Sahil Sharma, Samvit Sharma and Vivek Mangotra participated in Tuffman Stadium Run in which Samvit Sharma has became the first runners from Jammu to complete 24 hours run, where he ran 303 loops of the track covering a distance of 132.623 kilometers.

In the six hour category, Sahil Sharma completed 129 loops with a distance of 53.496 kilometers and stood in the top five category, while Ronit Verma and Vivek Mangotra completed 95 kilometers in the 100 kilometers category.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Stadium Run is a platform where you can test your physical and mental capabilities, running in loops on synthetic track instead of tar/road or trail, taking an equal test on your endurance and grit.