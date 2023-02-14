Ladakhi runners shine in marathons

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Feb 14: Ladakhi women runners excelled in various marathons, organized at different places of the country including Mumbai and Kolkata.

The 9th edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon was held at Thane on February 12, wherein three half-marathon runners from Ladakh participated. Tashi Ladol secured the 2nd position, Stanzin Chosdol clinched 3rd position and Stanzin Dolkar won 5th position.

Similarly, at the Tata Steel Kolkata Marathon, Tashi Ladol, Stanzin Chondol and Stanzin Dolkar secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions in 10 km respectively, while in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023, Tashi Ladol secured 2nd position, Stanzin Chosdol won 3rd position and Stanzin Dolkar clinched 9th position respectively.