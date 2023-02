Judo team selected for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: A 39 member team including 17 boys, 16 girls, two coaches and two managers have been selected after screening by J&K Sports Council for the upcoming Sub Junior and Cadet National Judo Championship, here today.

The championship is scheduled to be held at Chennai from February 17 to 22.

The team was screened by Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Office, Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Complex MA Stadium Jammu, Dr Jagandeep Singh Physiotherapist, Vikas Gupta Sr. vice president and Suraj Sharma hony general secretary.

The team is accompanied by team coaches Suraj Bhan Singh, Nisha Manhas, Danish Sharma, Akshay Choudhary and team managers Manish Chatwal and Rajesh Verma.

Team: Shivyam Verma, Mayank Sharma, Amrit Gupta, Zahid Maqbool Khan, Hitesh Kumar Chibber, Ridhum Sharma, Daksh Gabgotra, Arihaant Mahajan, Zayin Dobriyal, Ruhani, Arushi Rajput, Taniya Thapa, Baiza Tariq, Aisha Hassan, Infa Farooq, Ishita Mahajan, Zainab Binti Ajaz, Nirjla Kumari, Hitesh Mehra, Pardeep Singh, Mir Hijran, Prikshit Singh, Vipul Yashovardhan, Arnav Gupta, Rajat Singh, Abdul Hannan Shagoo, Fiza Akhtar, Manvi Devi, Adn Arshad, Syed Azan Manzoor, Hidaya Shahid, Talha Fayaz, Nirali Sharma and Bindra Devi.