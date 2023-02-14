Sr Nat’l Roll-ball C’ship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: The 19th Senior National Roll-ball Championship, hosted by J&K Roll-ball Association, got underway at MA Stadium, here today.

The Rollball players of different State’s/UT’s are competing with opponent teams for finding the place in the knock-out stage. Today’s matches were witnessed by Sheikh Reyaz Ahmed, Administrative Officer J&K Sports Council.

In boys section, Tamil Nadu lost to Delhi by 4-7, while Uttarakhand defeated Chandigarh by 6-01, Rajasthan defeated Haryana by 11-2, Punjab got walkover West Bengal, Jharkhand beat Bihar by 14-2, Odisha lost to Kerala by 1-12, Haryana lost to Assam by 3-6, Uttar Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by 6-3, Rajasthan got walkover Goa, Maharashtra also got walkover West Bengal, Haryana got walkover Goa, Uttar Pradesh got walkover West Bengal, Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu by 11-5, Odisha beat Andhra Pradesh by 9-0, J&K got walkover Goa, Pondicherry beat Chandigarh by 3-1, Maharashtra defeated Punjab by 20-1, Kerala defeated Andhra Pradesh by 21-0, Uttar Pradesh trounced Punjab by 20-0.

In women, the match remained draw between Pondicherry and Uttrakhand by 5-5, Rajasthan beat Kerala by 7-0, RSSA beat Bihar by 14-01, Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by 11-0, Jharkhand beat Haryana by 4-3, Chhatisghar got walkover Odisha and Madhya Pradesh also got walkover Odisha.