3 climbers selected for Climbing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: Three sport climbers of J&K namely Shivani Charak, Arun Deep Singh and Ananaya Bhagat who had done well in the 3rd Tata Steel Sport Climbing Championship held recently at Jamshedpur, have been selected by Mountaineering Association of J&K for participation in the Sport Climbing Championship, here today.

The upcoming championship is being organised by West Bengal Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Foundation, Kolkata under the aegis of Department of Youth Services & Sports, Govt. of West Bengal from February 21 to 24.

Shivani Charak had won one silver and two bronze medals in the Tata Sport Climbing Championship, while Arun Deep Singh had secured 6th rank in bouldering in a field of 60 climbers including international climbers in the men’s category and Nine years old Ananaya Bhagat had also given a creditable performance in her maiden competition.

The three J&K climbers shall compete in lead climbing as well as in bouldering competitions.

Meanwhile, these climbers have left for Delhi to have some practice at the international standard climbing walls in IMF Complex and elsewhere in climbing gyms.