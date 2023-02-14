ADGP Security inaugurates Martyrs T20 Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: Dr S D Singh Jamwal, ADGP Security J&K inaugurated Martyrs T20 Cricket Cup Tournament, organized by J&K Veterans Cricket Association under the aegis of Board for Veterans Cricket in India at KC Cricket Ground, here today.

Speaking at the function, Dr. Jamwal appreciated the efforts of J&K Veterans Cricket Association for organizing this tournament as a tribute to Pulwama martyrs. He also emphasized that such tournaments will give a platform to veteran players to showcase their talent.

He further said that the J&K Police will always support such kinds of initiatives in future too.

Vivek Suri, general secretary J&K Veterans Cricket Association said that the main aim of the tournament is to salute the supreme sacrifice of brave hearts of Pulwama and said that the J&K Veterans Cricket Association is framed with an objective to bring all the active and passionate veteran cricket lovers under a single platform and to play active and competitive cricket.

In today’s matches BMCC defeated J&K Veterans Cricket Club by 27 runs. Satish was declared as Man of the Match for his 82 runs.

In the second match, 777 Masters defeated Peaky Blinders by 9 wickets. Peaky Blinders CC after winning the toss scored 96 runs losing 7 wickets in stipulated 20 overs, which was easily chased by 777 Masters in 13 overs.

Vicky Raina of 777 Masters was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.