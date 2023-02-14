KIWG concludes at Gulmarg; Nisith Pramanik distributes medals among winners

* J&K tops medal tally; bags 26 Gold, 25 Silver, 25 Bronze medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

GULMARG, Feb 14: Five days National Event of 3rd edition of Khelo India concluded today at Gulmarg with a grand function attended by over two thousand participants including players, tourists and officials of different departments.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik, was the chief guest on the occasion of the concluding ceremony.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Prem Kumar Jha; Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul; CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority besides Major General RK Singh and President Winter Games Rouf Trumboo, officers of line departments, players and tourists were present on the occasion

Speaking on the occasion, Nisith Pramanik remarked that the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) held at Gulmarg was a major event compared to the previous events. He said that the next event would be even bigger event which would be compared with other international events.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the developing sports infrastructure in J&K which helps youth to excel in different sports.

The Union Minister said that players such as Sarfaraz Ahmad and Arif Khan who played in the Winter Olympics made our nation proud.

“In the last two years the Government developed Indoor Stadium in every district of Jammu and Kashmir besides play grounds in every panchayat’, he said and underlined that J&K has transitioned into a new era of prosperity.

While distributing medals among the winners of Junior Girls Snow Shoe sport and Sprint boys, Nisith Pramanik expressed pleasure over the exemplary performance of J&K players who bagged Gold in these competitions.

He thanked officials of various departments associated with Khelo India winter games including J&K Sports Council, Tourism department, Gulmarg Development Authority, Gulmarg Cable Car Corporation, hoteliers and Winter Games Association for smooth and successful organisation of the entire event.

Sarmad Hafeez while speaking on the occasion thanked GoI for awarding the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games and termed the five days programme as a snow festival in wonder land of Gulmarg and said that Gulmarg is a capital of winter sports of the country.

While presenting vote of thanks, Nuzhat Gul expressed gratitude to Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor for their support in organising the huge event and also thanked chief guest of the function besides officers of line departments for their cooperation in organising the national event and concluding it successfully.

J&K topped the medal tally by bagging 26 Gold medals, 25 Silver medals, 25 Bronze medals followed by Maharashtra with 13 gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze medals. The third position was achieved by Himachal Pradesh 10 Gold, 14 Silver and 7 Bronze while Army scored 10 Gold, 10 Silver and 9 Bronze medals.

The medals received by Haryana are 8,10,13, Ladakh 7,3,7, Uttarakhand 6,6,4, Tamil Nadu 6,5,3, Karnataka 5,2,7, Gujarat 4,1,1, Delhi 3,3,6, ITBP 2,2,3, Telangana 2,1,3, HAWS 2,1,1, AIPSCB 1,0,0 and Kerala 1,0,0.