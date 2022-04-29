Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervour in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 29: Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir valley with religious fervour as the revered Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal lake here — witnessed the largest congregation of devotees, officials said on Friday.

The prayers at major mosques and shrines in the valley were held after two years due to successive lockdowns in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, the officials said.

As part of the festivities, Muslims thronged mosques and shrines across the valley, on Thursday night for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan is about to end.

Scores of devout Muslims gathered at Hazratbal, and other mosques and shrines across the valley, including the Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrines here to pray.

However, no congregational prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city here, the officials said.

They said the managing body of the grand mosque had been informed by the authorities that the Shab-e-Qadr and Juma-tul-Vida (last Friday of the Ramzan) prayers will not be held there.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers on the 26th night of Ramzan to celebrate the first revelation of Holy Quran to Prophet Mohammad.

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same. (Agencies)