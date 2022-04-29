Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrests interstate drug peddler from Punjab’s Kathgarh

JAMMU, April 29: The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir arrested an interstate drug peddler from Punjab’s Kathgarh on Friday, after conducting a series of raids in Balchaur, Kathgarh and Nawashehar areas of Punjab.

The arrested person identified as one Bachittar Singh from village Jandi Kathgarh was a “most wanted” by the Police Station ANTF Jammu under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A team of ANTF led by the Inspector Ankush Chib and SI Amandeep Singh under the close supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Arun Jamwal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ANTF (J-K) Vinay Sharma conducted raids at the areas in Punjab

According to the officials, he was the main receiver of Narcotics and Psychotropic drugs, smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab area.

According to police, Singh used to deposit money in the accounts of drug dealers of South Kashmir who would further send drugs by concealing them in trucks going from Kashmir valley to Nawashehar Punjab from where he used to collect the drugs and sell to the local youth of the area to earn huge money in lieu of that.

ANTF Jammu said that the arrest of the “main notorious drug dealer” has been able to break the forward chain network of Narcotics and Psychotropic drugs from Kashmir Valley to Punjab. (Agencies)