Several PRIs, social activists join AAP in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 4: Several prominent social activist and PRIs today joined Aam Aadmi Party during a function organised by the party in Kashmir.

This event was presided over by Aam Aadmi Party’s Kashmir province incharge, Salahuddin Khan with other senior political leaders of party also present on the occasion.

Those social activists, who joined Aam Aadmi Party today, included Devender Pal Singh, Raj Kumar Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Surjeet Singh.

On the occasion, several other personalities also joined AAP and they included Sarpanch and former Kashmir Province President of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mohammad Shafi Bhat, Deputy Sarpanch Pattan Abdul Majeed Bhat, Deputy Sarpanch Abdur Rasheed Dar.

Welcoming the new entrants, Salahuddin Khan said that hundreds of prominent social activists, civil society members, PRIs and political leaders have joined Aam Aadmi Party in recent days in Jammu and Kashmir which clearly shows that party is gaining more and more strength on grass root level and day is not far when people will vote Aam Aadmi Party to power.

He said that constructive governance model, development model and especially healthcare, education model implemented by Aam Aadmi Party is now the core of politics in entire country and everyone is looking at Aam Aadmi Party headed by Arvind Kejriwal as the only option available to end public issues.

He further said that many new faces are set to join Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu and Kashmir in days to come.

Addressing the event, the new entrants said that motive behind joining the party is to become a part of revolution which is ensuing in Jammu and Kashmir in the form of Aam Aadmi Party.

They said that people in Jammu and Kashmir are in a state of uncertainty with BJP damaging everything from democracy to employment and people want to come out of this uncertainty through Aam Aadmi Party.