J&K witnessing unprecedented development under Modi: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Dy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today asserted that J&K has been witnessing unprecedented development in every sector since PM Narendra Modi took over the reins at Centre. He said that earlier people of Jammu region were subjected to discrimination due to which Jammu remained neglected in terms of development. He said that people are now witnessing equitable development that stands proved by the development works in every nook and corner of the Union Territory.

The former Deputy Chief Minister expressed this while addressing a gathering during a programme at Qasim Nagar, Bahu Fort, Ward No: 47 where he kick-started the developmental work of black topping of the road. Corporator Shardha Kumari, Vinay Gupta district president, BJP; Narinder Gupta Koki; Neeraj Puri Mandal president; Purshotam Kumar, Krishan Lal and Suraj Rana were also present.

Kavinder Gupta stated that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government stands commitment to the overall development of all the areas so that all the areas move ahead in consonance at par with each other. He said that the Prime Minister is specially inclined towards Jammu and Kashmir and its people and that there is no dearth of funds when it comes to the development of this Union Territory. He said that the completion of the work of blacktopping of the roads started today is undoubtedly going to provide a great relief to the people living and traversing this Ward and its surrounding areas.

Kavinder Gupta said that under the incumbent BJP Government at the Centre and the Union Territory Administration led by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha great strides are being taken in development thus transforming the entire landscape and scenario of this Union Territory. He said that there are more projects in pipeline for the area and the same shall be taken up in a phased manner.

The former Dy CM also interacted with the locals of the area to take stock of their problems and issues. After giving them a patient hearing he assured to get their issues resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Gupta also released a Hindi poetry book titled ‘Meri Kalam Se’ written by Kiran Sharma during a programme organized by Nami Dogri Sanstha at Press Club Jammu.