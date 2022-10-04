CUK inks MoU with CPWD for construction of varsity’s model township

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Oct 4: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Tuesday for the construction of varsity’s model township at Watlar here.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah; Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar; Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir; Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, Deans of Schools, senior administrative officers and other functionaries of the university, besides Superintendent Engineer, CPWD, Er Mohan Lal, Executive Engineer, Er Ashok Kumar, and other office bearers of the Department were present during signing of the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor described the MoU as a significant step towards establishment of the residential campus of the university. “The university is constructing accommodation for the Vice Chancellor, officers, faculty members, administrative staff, hostels block for girls and boys and research scholars, coming from remote corners of J&K and other parts of the country,” he said adding the residential campus would mitigate the issues pertaining to the accommodation for research scholars and students.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, said, the university’s engineering wing would provide all necessary support and assistance to the engineering staff of the CPWD for completing the project. He also underscored the need of strictly adhering to the timeline for completion of the project.

Superintendent Engineer, CPWD, Mohan Lal who was accompanied by Executive Engineer, Ashok Kumar, assured the university authorities of using the best manpower and modern techniques during the construction of various structures in the residential campus. He said the CPWD staff would continuously monitor the project work in order to complete it within the stipulated time frame.

Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, Deans of Schools, also spoke on the occasion and asked the CPWD functionaries to strictly adhere to quality norms while undertaking construction of buildings.

Executive Engineer, CUK, Er Tariq Hussain, who conducted the programme proceedings, remarked that the CPWD shall appoint consultants for preparation of preliminary architectural drawing, and preliminary estimate and DPR. He assured full support to the CPWD for completing the project within the timeframe.