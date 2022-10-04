Navratra Festival concludes at Katra with impressive Shobha Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 4: Navratra Festival 2022 concluded today with an impressive Shobha Yatra which was organized by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra.

The main highlights of the 9th day of Navratra Festival-2022 was Shobha Yatra which was flagged off by Indu Kanwal Chib, Mission Director NRLM J&K, in presence of President Muncipal Committee Katra Vimal Indu, DDC member Panthal Rajinder Mengi, Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism Katra among others.

The Shobha Yatra started from Asia Chowk Katra to Bus Stand Katra with colourful tableaux and cultural processions showcasing the cultural diversity and multifold aspects of Hindu mythology. The joyous mood amidst the enchanting crowds filled the atmosphere with celebratory and devotional mood. The main highlight of the Shobha Yatra was ‘Kud Dance performance by Khem Raj and party from Pancheri Udhampur which was appreciated by the tourists and the chief guest even participated in the Kud Dance.

Dancers from Haryana, Manipur, Bhaderwah mesmerized the tourists who thronged the venue in large numbers and appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Department in successful organization of grand celebration of Navratra Festival at Katra.

Speaking on the occasion, Indu Kanwal Chib congratulated all the local stakeholders, Muncipal Committee Katra, all participating troupes and local schools, Tourism Department, Police Department, district administration in the successful organization of Navratra Festival with grandeur and gaiety.

Decorated tableau of ‘Ram Darbar’, ‘Ravan Vadh by Shri Ram’ and the ‘Radha Krishan’ filled the festive ambience with devotional mood whereas the tableau of ‘Tiger Hill victory by Indian Army’ and ‘Chhatrapati Shiva Ji Maharaj’ and ‘Maharani Padmavati’ were applauded by the audience with loud patriotic cheers. The artists from J&K and other parts of India enthralled the audiences with their folk song and dance performances.

Later, the guests visited the Yog Ashram Complex where the finale of All India Devotional Song Competition was organized with grandeur and scintillating performance by the participants. The singers mesmerized the audience with the presentation of devotional songs and bhaints. The other highlights of the day were Parbhat Pheri which was organised in the early morning and Bhagwat Katha which also concluded on October 4, 2022 with hawan and grand bhandara at Raghunath Temple Katra.