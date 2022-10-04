Sat Sharma inaugurates Dosa Planet on Jammu -Katra road

Excelsior Correspondent

Former president J&K BJP, Sat Sharma (CA) accompanied by J&K BJP media secretary, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, district president, BJP Munish Khajuria, district general secretary organization, Ashok Kumar, district general secretary, Karan Sharma, Mandal president, Keshav Chopra, JMC councillor Neelam Nargotra, district SC Morcha president, Yashpal Shivgotra, Mandal secretary, Rahul Nargotra and others inaugurated a restaurant “Dosa Planet” on Jammu-Katra road near IIT.

Restaurant owners Rakesh Badyal and Abhishek Sharma along with family members were present on the occasion.

Praising the Jammu youth for their commitment towards entrepreneurship and becoming self-reliant, Sat Sharma said that the day is not far away when Jammu will be a top tourist destination, Sat Sharma appreciated the efforts of the owner for taking such an initiative and further providing employment to six people as well which will benefit and provide livelihood to the same number of families.

Sharma said that PM Narendra Modi has focussed on the Aatmnirbhar Bharat to make our nation stronger and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is showing its potential. He said that more of the youth must come forward to set up their ventures and wished all good luck to the owners.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra congratulated the owners for taking up the initiative. He said that there are plenty of opportunities in entrepreneurship for the youth especially in still unexplored areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the youth must come forward to grab the opportunity. He also praised the chefs for the excellent quality and taste of their servings.

Munish Khajuria congratulated the owner and said that the decision of opening a South Indian restaurant will cater to the needs of locals and commuters as there was such a restaurant in the area.

Restaurant owners thanked the former BJP president for inaugurating the restaurant and stated that specialized chefs are working to provide the best and most hygienic South Indian food to people. They also stated that all varieties of Dosa and South Indian food are available at the restaurant.