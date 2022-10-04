AJKSCC Chairman takes up Sikhs’ issues with HM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Chairman, All Jammu & Kashmir Sikh Co-ordination Committee and All J&K Transport Welfare Association, Ajit Singh today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jammu today and projected the issues of Sikh community in J&K and the transporters.

While projecting the issues Ajit Singh said that the minority Sikh community in J&K has always contributed positively for overall development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but unfortunately the successive regimes in J&K have ignored the microscopic minority at all levels.

Singh briefed the Home Minister about the concerning issues of Sikh community in J&K, particularly the demand of according official language status to Punjabi language which is widely used in J&K, implementation of Anand Marriage Act in the UT, appointment of at least one Sikh member in PSC & other recruitment agencies of Jammu & Kashmir, implementation of recommendations of Joint Parliamentary Committee on refugees of J&K in letter & spirit, particularly the one time amount of Rs 30 lakhs and reservation of 8 seats for 1947 & 1971 refugees from PoK besides, installation of the statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Kunjwani Chowk in Jammu.

Ajit Singh also requested for a special employment package for the youths of community and sought justice for microscopic minority Sikh community in Kashmir at par with Kashmiri Pandits, particularly providing benefit of SRO 425 to minority Sikh community besides grant of minority status to Sikhs in Jammu & Kashmir.

Singh, who also heads the All J&K Transport Welfare Association, also briefed Home Minister about the problems and key issues of transport community of J&K which included demand of relief package announced by PM of India in their favour, roll back orders for steep hike in fitness fee and restoration of previous amount charged in UT, recognizing transport sector as an industry in J&K UT, waive off loans up to Rs 7 lakhs in favour of transporters as well as relief in taxes & penalties and financial support for public transport operators of Jammu and Srinagar for purchase of new eco- friendly vehicles by providing 50% subsidy with a ceiling of Rs 10 lakhs to Jammu and Srinagar permit holders. He also submitted a memorandum to visiting Home Minister.