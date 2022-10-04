HM visit a litmus test for BJP in J&K: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson Pratap Jamwal said that the ongoing three days visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir is a litmus test for Bharatiya Janata Party and this visit will show us the seriousness within the Party towards the issues of Union Territory.

It was stated by him during a press conference at its Party office, wherein he mentioned the visit of Union Home Minister as an important one in the political and social circles of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pratap said that this visit will show how serious Bharatiya Janata Party is towards the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. “Kashmiri Pandits are living a life of exile in their own nation and like other parties BJP is also using their plight to gain vote bank,” he said.

“During elections, the BJP promised with Kashmiri Pandits for their rehabilitation but all those promises are nowhere on ground,” he alleged.

The insensitive approach of BJP can be gauged from the fact that the special ration being provided to KPs was kept suspended for months and supply has been restored only recently after AAP highlighted the matter, he said, adding that the condition of accommodations provided to KPs in Jammu and Kashmir are in dilapidated condition.

“On one hand BJP is using the plight of KPs to gain publicity but on ground nothing is being done for KPs who are living a life full of hardships in accommodations like in Jagti migrant camp.” he added.

“Many Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in broad daylight in recent days and family members of these martyrs even took BJP leaders with hard hands after which no BJP leader bothers to visit their houses and it is interesting to see whether Home Minister will visit their houses or not,” Pratap Jamwal said.