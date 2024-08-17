Several JKAS officers promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Government today ordered promotion of several officers to the Special Scale and Selection Grade of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) besides releasing Non-Functional Special Scale and Selection Grade to four of them.

According to separate orders, issued in this regard, two officers have been promoted to the Special Scale of JKAS and 11 time Scale Officers to the Selection Grade while Special Scale (Non-Functional) was released in favour of one JKAS officer and Selection grade (Non-functional) was released in favour of 3 officers.

Suram Chand Sharma and Tilak Raj have been promoted to the Special Scale of JKAS in pay level 13 (Rs 123100-215900) with effect from August 2, 2024.

Consequent upon this, Suram Chand Sharma has been designated as Special Secretary to the Government, Information Department while Tilak Raj shall continue at his place of posting, till further orders.

The Time Scale Officers, who have been promoted to the Selection Grade of JKAS in pay level 12 (Rs 78800-209200), are; Shoket Mehmood, Deepak Dubey, Pardeep Kumar, Anirudh Rai, Suram Chand Sharma, Basharat Hussain, Naser Ali, Amir Hussain, Reetika Arora, Javed Iqbal and Preeti Sharma.

Consequent upon the promotion, to the Selection Grade, Reetika Arora and Javed Iqbal have been designated as Additional Secretary in the respective department while others shall continue at their present place of postings.

Government also ordered release of Special Scale (Non-Functional) of Rs 37,400-67, 00 of JKAS in favour of Shokat Mehmood and Selection Grade (Non-functional) of Rs 15,600-39,100 of JKAS in favour of Deepak Dubey, Pardeep Kumar and Anirudh Rai.