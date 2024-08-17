Guidelines issued for grant of proprietary rights on Evacuee’s land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Following Administrative Council decision, the Revenue Department issued detailed guidelines for transfer of Evacuee’s land on proprietary basis in favour of the Displaced Persons of PoJK and West Pakistan.

Click here to watch video

As per the Government order, proprietary rights shall be granted in favour of PoJK Displaced Persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971 who have been granted occupancy tenancy rights over Evacuees’ land; West Pakistan Displaced Persons who have been in continuous recorded personal cultivation of Evacuee’s land and also any persons who has come in possession of Evacuee’s land by virtue of valid instrument of transfer from DPs of 1947.

The Government order was issued today by the Revenue Department, immediately after a decision in this regard by the Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Tehsildar concerned shall receive each case from the applicant, complete in all respects, properly diarize it and thereafter submit it, after full and proper enquiry and scrutiny, and with clear recommendations to the ACR/SDM as the case may be.

The ACR of the District concerned/SDM concerned after the necessary examinations/due diligence under norms, and with the prior approval of the Deputy Commissioner concerned, shall forward the case, with recommendations, to the concerned Custodian Evacuee’s Property who shall verify all relevant original documents.

The Custodian Evacuee’s Property, with prior approval of Custodian General J&K, shall issue orders for transfer of allotted Evacuee’s land to the eligible displaced persons and shall also de-notify such land from the records maintained by the Evacuee’s Property Department.

The transfer of Evacuee’s land by the Custodian concerned shall confer similar proprietary rights to the DPS as conferred on State Land vide Government order No. 254C of 1965 dated 07.07.1965 read with G.O. No. LB 66 of 2000 dated 26.04.2000, G.O. No 100 of 2024 dated 02.08.2024 and G.O. No 101 of 2024 dated 02.08.2024.

The timeline for processing of the application from the time it is submitted to the Tehsildar till the final order is passed by the Custodian Evacuee’s property, shall preferably be 30 days.

“The whole exercise of transfer of Evacuee’s land on proprietary basis to the Displaced persons of 1947, 1965, 1971 and WPDPs shall be completed within a period of six months,” reads the Government order number 105 JK(Rev) 2024, dated 16-08-2024.