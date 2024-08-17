FD authorizes 80 pc Capex budget to all Departments/DDCs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: The Finance Department today accorded authorization of 80 percent Capex budget including the district capex out of 2024-25 in favour of all Departments/ District Development Commissioners.

However, 100 percent funds were authorized under individual work-activities related to land compensation and utility shifting undue the Capex budget, an order issued today by the Finance Department said.

“The release of funds through BEAMS as well as expenditure shall be subject to the uploading of works/activities on BEAMS portal as per the Work Plans duly approved by the competent authority for the current financial year 2024-25,” the order read.

“The Administrative Departments should thoroughly examine the list of the existing works already uploaded on BEAMS. The same should be streamlined by eliminating non-priority and non-starter works/ activities,” the order said.

It said, the Director Finance(s)/ Director(s) Planning/ Financial Advisor & CAO(s)/Joint Director(s) Planning and Controlling Officers of all the Departments shall be personally responsible for uploading of approved Work Plans (projects/works/activities) on BEAMS portal with the approval of competent authority immediately.

All the District Development Commissioners shall furnish the District Plans (project/work/ activity wise) after seeking approval of competent authority immediately.

“In respect of District sector projects, CPO(s)/ AO(s) of each District shall be responsible for uploading of the Work Plans on BEAMS portal once the same is approved by the competent authority within the stipulated time,” the order said.

All the directions given by Administrative Council and the LG, the recommendations of the three conferences of the Chief Secretaries, the consultations with local government institutions and the feedback received by Departments under B2V programmes, Public Darbar, Public Grievances meetings, etc should be reviewed while framing the annual plans and shall form part of budget outlays for 2024-25,” the order said.

“The timeline for completion of new works/activities taken up for execution during the financial year 2024-25, should be between one to two years. In rare cases of mega-projects, the Department may extend timeline upto three years,” it said.

The new works / activities will be uploaded only if the budget outlay in 2024-25 for such activity is at least 40% of the approved cost of the project,” it added.