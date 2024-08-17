Chhari-Mubarak reaches Chandanwari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Chhari-Mubarak (holy mace), one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, its sole custodian that left for holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji for main course of pilgrimage on August 14 from its abode Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar founded by late Mahant Mahadev Gir Ji in year 1957 today reached Chandanwari after a two days halt at Pahalgam.

The holy mace reached Chandanwari this afternoon around 4pm.

It shall leave for Sheshnag tomorrow morning for night halt. Pujan shall also be performed at holy Sheshnag Lake before reaching at the resting place of Chhari-Mubarak.

After a night halt at Sheshnag the holy mace will proceed towards Panchtarni on August 18 and after a night halt at Panchtarni the last haltage camp on way to Himalayan Cave it will proceed to holy cave in the morning of Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival on August 19. After a day long Puja in traditional way at holy cave where prayers will be held for prosperity of mankind, the holy mace will proceed towards Panchtarni in the evening on way to Pahalgam.

After night halt at Panchatarni on August 19 it will leave for Pahalgam next day morning. The holy mace will have a night halt at Pahalgam on August 20 and next day after immersion of relics in river Lidder the Sadhus will be offered Prashad at the bank of river. Later the holy mace will proceed towards its abode Dashnami Akhara Srinagar culminating this year’s annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.