Justice Tashi inspects distt courts at Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 16: The Chief Justice (A), High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of various courts in district Kishtwar.

On his arrival, Justice Tashi,who was accompanied by M. K. Sharma, Principal Secretary and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, was warmly welcomed and received by Manjeet Singh Manhas, PDJ (Chairman, DLSA) Kishtwar, Romesh Lal, Secretary, DLSA Kishtwar, Arvind Manhas, District Mobile Magistrate, Kartar Singh, Munsiff Kishtwar also holding the charge of Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Kishtwar along with SSP Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghulam Rasool, DySP Headquarter, Dr. Ishan Gupta, DySP, DAR, Sajjad Khan, officers from Civil and Police Administration, and Members of the Bar Association, Kishtwar. A ceremonial guard of honour was also accorded to the Chief Justice.

During his visit, Justice Tashi meticulously reviewed the functioning of various courts, scrutinizing the facilities and ensuring that they meet the requisite standards for delivering justice effectively. He held separate meetings with officials from the civil and police administration, judicial officers and members of the Bar Association.

While interacting with the Judicial Officers, Justice Tashi encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of judicial conduct and integrity and stressed the importance of maintaining a citizen-centric approach, ensuring that the justice delivery mechanism remains accessible and cost effective for all, especially for the marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society. He further emphasized the importance of ensuring the expeditious disposal of old cases, especially those involving senior citizens, women and children.

Justice Tashi patiently listened to the concerns and demands raised by the President, Bar Association, Kishtwar, which included the pressing need for filling up vacant courts and identifying land for expanding court infrastructure. The Chief Justice assured the Bar that the vacant courts would be filled up soon. Additionally, he issued specific instructions to the civil administration, directing the Additional District Development Commissioner to expedite the identification of suitable land for creating upgraded court infrastructure with modern facilities.

On way to Kishtwar, Justice Tashi also met the members of Bar Association, Thathri and interacted with them. The President, Bar Association, Thathri presented a memorandum of demands to the Chief Justice, who assured them of the early resolution of their genuine demands. The Chief Justice also verbally directed the Addl. District Judge Doda holding the charge of PDJ Bhaderwah to process the papers for acquisition of land identified for Court Complex Thathri.