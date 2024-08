Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: The Government has granted extension of contractual engagement of Shadi Lal Pandita , Ex Director General (Codes) , Finance Department for a further period of one year from September 20 this year onwards on the same terms and conditions as provided in Government order No 185-FD of 2023 dated 20-09-2023.

An order to this effect was issued by Finance Department issued here, today.