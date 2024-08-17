Press Club of Kashmir holds interactive session of media persons

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: In a significant move to strengthen the journalistic community in Kashmir, the office bearers of the newly formed Press Club of Kashmir held an interactive session with journalists from various media organizations on Friday, at the newly hired space location at Amira Kadal here.

The event was attended by many journalists who shared their insights and suggestions for developing the club promoting healthy journalism practices across Kashmir and restoring its prestige

Presided over by M Saleem Pandit, the newly elected interim President of the Press Club of Kashmir, the session provided a platform for journalists to voice their concerns, share ideas, and propose initiatives that could benefit the media fraternity for overall development.

During the discussion, various issues were highlighted, including the need for better facilities at the Press Club, training programs for journalists, and the importance of maintaining ethical standards in reporting.

In his address, Pandit assured the journalists of his commitment to the welfare of the press community. He acknowledged the challenges faced by journalists in the current environment and emphasized the need for a united approach to overcome them. “We are committed to making the Press Club of Kashmir a hub for journalistic excellence and a place where journalists can come together to share knowledge and resources,” Pandit said. He also announced plans to engage with the corporate sector to secure financial assistance and sponsorships for the club.

Zulfikar Majid, the General Secretary of the Press Club of Kashmir, assured the journalist community in the region that elections for the club will be held in the shortest possible time. Addressing concerns raised by members, Majid emphasized that the primary focus is the formal establishment of the Club. He explained that the process of setting up the Club is underway, and once all the necessary steps are completed, they will proceed with organizing elections.

He acknowledged the importance of having a democratically elected body to lead the Press Club and reiterated the commitment of the current team to ensure transparency and fairness in the election process.