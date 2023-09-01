Seven days workshop for women commences at JKAACL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here today started a seven day personality development workshop exclusively for women.

The workshop was inaugurated by Sushma Gupta, Prant Mukhya J&K Aroygya Bharti.

Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh extended his best wishes to boost the morale of participating women who will have the opportunity to interact and learn with various seasoned artists during the workshop.

Earlier, Dr. Sudhir Mahajan, Incharge Division Office, Jammu in his welcoming address talked about the aims and objectives of the first ever workshop of this kind in JKAACL.

The participating women were Ujala Sultan, Rashpreet Kour, Urja Singh, Rabia Sharma, Atinder Kour, Aarti Samyal, Aradhana Jamwal, Kuljit Kour, Lalita Sharma, Sandhya Sharma, Sunita Manas, Neha Sharma, Shriya Abrol, Ritambra Sharma, Kulveer Kour, Annie Sharma, Surishta Asn, Manju, Kiran, Reena Devi, Ruchi Gupta, Preya Devi, Suksham Guleria and Diksha Vaid.