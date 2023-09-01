BJP undertakes ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, led by its general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul collected ‘Mitti’ (soil) from every home, especially the homes of martyrs’ and the prominent ones under the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign.

MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma also led the campaign along with Ashok Koul at several places. J&K BJP Vice-President Yudhvir Sethi, District Prabhari Rajeev Charak, District President Parmod Kapahi, Mandal President Ajay Sharma, State Executive Member Som Nath Khajuria, Rajesh Gupta, Abdul Hussain, Surinder Bhagat, Parveen Kerni, Brijesh Gupta and others were also present during the campaign.

During the campaign, BJP leaders collected ‘Mitti’ from the ground around Maharaja Hari Singh Statue at Dogra Chowk, houses of martyr families and other prominents from Bajalta and Pargalta villages, house of NSG Commando Sohan Lal Bhagat at Pargalta and other prominent persons of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul, said that ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign has been initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. He said that the programme is being run on PAN India basis under the direct supervision of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. He said that the Mitti/soil is being collected from every household, which would be sent to the national capital, where the Prime Minister would take the collection to the ‘Kartavya Path’. He said that the party activists would undertake many other programmes in the whole campaign.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that under PM Modi, nation would progress to the number one position in the fields like medical, space, innovation, agriculture, industry, technology and overall economic development. He said that PM is also steadfast to preserve the ancient culture of Bharat and ensures that every Indian feels that his contribution is indispensable in the new India. This is the reason that ‘Mitti’ is being sought from the houses of prominents and commoners from the society, he added.

Yudhvir Sethi hailed PM Modi’s commitment to the nation and said that the whole programme signifies the ‘Anekta Mein Ekta’ character of Bharat.

Parmod Kapahi thanked all the party leaders for their participation in the campaign.